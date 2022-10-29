Rope car will be launched on the Marina beach after obtaining CRZ clearance: Mayor

Mayor shares details about the project in response to query by a councillor at the Corporation Council meeting; facility will benefit tourists and residents as it will serve as another mode of transit; it may also be replicated in other parts of city

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 29, 2022 00:55 IST

The launch of the 3.5-km rope car along the Marina beach is expected to assist the expansion of the network in other parts of the metropolitan area, says councillor Shemmozhi.  | Photo Credit: File photo

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will launch the rope car project on the Marina beach after obtaining the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance, Mayor R. Priya said on Friday.

She was responding to a query by councillor of ward 104, T.V. Shemmozhi, at the Corporation Council meeting on Friday. The Mayor said the rope car was a good initiative.

Mr. Shemmozhi said many of the councillors wanted to initiate different projects that would be useful for people. Stressing the initiative taken for the Metro Rail network by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and for bridges by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Mr. Shemmozhi said the rope car would be useful for tourists and residents.

The launch of the 3.5-km rope car along the Marina beach, in Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni Assembly constituency with support from MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, is expected to assist the expansion of the network in other parts of the metropolitan area.

It will serve as another mode of transit for residents.

New projects

Some of the other new projects launched in the Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni Assembly constituency include a makeover for public toilets. Following the inspection of 47 dilapidated public toilets in the constituency by Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin and a brainstorming session with the NGOs, the Chennai Corporation has decided to launch a project to improve public toilets in the city.

The Council passed a resolution on Friday to identify a concessionaire to design, build, finance, operate and transfer modern public toilets with centralised control and a monitoring system along the Marina Beach and zones of Royapuram, Thiru Vi. Ka. Nagar and Teynampet. The toilets will be maintained based on 26 key performance indicators and will have vending machines for sanitary napkins. The cost for the project to modernise public toilets, under the hybrid annuity model with 3,270 seats for a period of nine years, is ₹429 crore.

