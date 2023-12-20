ADVERTISEMENT

Roofandfloor.com to organise property show on December 23, 24

December 20, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Roofandfloor.com, a leading online real estate marketplace from The Hindu group, will organise a mega property show at R.K. Convention Centre, Neelankarai, on December 23 and December 24.

The event is co-sponsored by Purvaland and Asset Tree Homes, and aims at providing home-buyers with a range of residential options. From luxury apartments to premium villas, home-buyers will have many options to explore as leading builders will showcase their latest projects, a release said.

Participants include Appaswamy Real Estate, G Square, Casagrand, Adityaram Properties, Navin Housing, TVS, Ashok Group, Adroit, NCC Urban, BSCPL, MGP, South India Properties, Arun Excello, Alamo XS Real, Urbando Housing, Reliable Real Estate, Iyra Properties, Earthen Spaces, Hansa Estates, Value Realitty, Pearl Beach Promoters.

The show will be open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Entry is free.

