GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Roofandfloor.com to organise property show on December 23, 24

December 20, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Roofandfloor.com, a leading online real estate marketplace from The Hindu group, will organise a mega property show at R.K. Convention Centre, Neelankarai, on December 23 and December 24.

The event is co-sponsored by Purvaland and Asset Tree Homes, and aims at providing home-buyers with a range of residential options. From luxury apartments to premium villas, home-buyers will have many options to explore as leading builders will showcase their latest projects, a release said.

Participants include Appaswamy Real Estate, G Square, Casagrand, Adityaram Properties, Navin Housing, TVS, Ashok Group, Adroit, NCC Urban, BSCPL, MGP, South India Properties, Arun Excello, Alamo XS Real, Urbando Housing, Reliable Real Estate, Iyra Properties, Earthen Spaces, Hansa Estates, Value Realitty, Pearl Beach Promoters.

The show will be open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Entry is free.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.