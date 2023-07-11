ADVERTISEMENT

Roofandfloor.com to hold property show at Chennai Trade Centre on July 15, 16

July 11, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Roofandfloor.com, an online real estate marketplace part of The Hindu Group, will hold a property show at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, on July 15 and 16. 

The property show aims to provide a platform where home buyers can explore an extensive range of residential properties, get expert guidance and connect with reputed builders. It will bring together major builders showcasing their exceptional project offerings and renowned banks providing finance options for the buyers, said a release from Roofandfloor.com. 

With over 50 builders showcasing more than 200 projects, the event will provide an opportunity for people to witness a diverse range of residential options, from apartments to premium villas, and make informed decisions before buying a property, the release said.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry is free to all visitors. 

