HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Roofandfloor.com to hold property show at Chennai Trade Centre on July 15, 16

July 11, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Roofandfloor.com, an online real estate marketplace part of The Hindu Group, will hold a property show at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, on July 15 and 16. 

The property show aims to provide a platform where home buyers can explore an extensive range of residential properties, get expert guidance and connect with reputed builders. It will bring together major builders showcasing their exceptional project offerings and renowned banks providing finance options for the buyers, said a release from Roofandfloor.com. 

With over 50 builders showcasing more than 200 projects, the event will provide an opportunity for people to witness a diverse range of residential options, from apartments to premium villas, and make informed decisions before buying a property, the release said.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry is free to all visitors. 

Related Topics

Chennai / construction and property / real estate

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.