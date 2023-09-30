ADVERTISEMENT

Roof collapse: manager of petrol bunk arrested

September 30, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A day after the roofing collapsed at a petrol bunk in Saidapet killing one person, the police on Saturday arrested its manager.

On Friday evening, the canopy roofing collapsed at the petrol bunk operated by Ashwini Oil agency on East Jones Road, Saidapet, amid gusty wind and downpour. Over a dozen people were injured and one employee of the bunk, Kandasamy, 56, was killed.

Saidapet police booked a case against the manager and supervisor of the bunk under Section 304 A (Causing death due to negligence) of IPC . The manager of the bunk, Vinoth, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The bunk was cleared of debris and damaged vehicles. A police officer said that preliminary investigation suggested that water stagnation on the iron sheets caused the collapse.

