HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Roof collapse: manager of petrol bunk arrested

September 30, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A day after the roofing collapsed at a petrol bunk in Saidapet killing one person, the police on Saturday arrested its manager.

On Friday evening, the canopy roofing collapsed at the petrol bunk operated by Ashwini Oil agency on East Jones Road, Saidapet, amid gusty wind and downpour. Over a dozen people were injured and one employee of the bunk, Kandasamy, 56, was killed.

Saidapet police booked a case against the manager and supervisor of the bunk under Section 304 A (Causing death due to negligence) of IPC . The manager of the bunk, Vinoth, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The bunk was cleared of debris and damaged vehicles. A police officer said that preliminary investigation suggested that water stagnation on the iron sheets caused the collapse.

Related Topics

Chennai / accident (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.