Rolls Royce India South Asia president honoured

Staff Reporter May 23, 2022 17:43 IST

Staff Reporter May 23, 2022 17:43 IST

Rolls Royce India South Asia president Kishore Jayaraman has received an honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by the Queen for his services in the field of international trade and investment with a focus on promotion of India-U.K. trade.

A board member of U.K.-India Business Council, Mr. Jayaraman has played a key role in promoting bilateral ties and set up an ecosystem for improving manufacturing in India facilitated by U.K. technology, according to a press release.

“India and the United Kingdom are natural allies with several areas of synergy emerging over the last few years. As we look to the future, there is tremendous opportunity to steer our work as industry through the Department for International Trade (DIT) and the U.K.-India Business Council (UKIBC) towards generating shared value and sustainable growth,” he said.