‘Role of women crucial to combating inequalities to ensure country’s growth’

February 10, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The role of cooperatives in combating inequalities and making a country grow is extremely important, and women in India are approaching this in many different dimensions and promoting equality, said Daniela Bas, Director, UNDESA and Department of Economic and Social Affairs, U.N. Headquarters, New York.

She was delivering the inaugural address at the virtual panel discussion, “The Role of Young Women in Cooperatives in Combating Inequalities, enhancing productivity towards 2030 Global Agenda: Working Women’s Forum- Indian Cooperative Network for Women” held on Thursday.

The programme was organised by the Working Women’s Forum India as a side event to the 61st session of the Commission for Social Development which is being held from February 6 to 15 at the U.N. Headquarters, New York.

“The governments can design effective strategies to create and productive employment, particularly for women. Women are hard working, and need to be protected which is why strategies should also include policies and measures that address vulnerabilities as well as ensure adequate protection for all workers,” she said. She highlighted that women in India have voices and representation in cooperatives, and commended the efforts of WWF-ICNW as well as their work during the pandemic.

As young women experience more disadvantages, their participation in cooperatives which will contribute to their economic empowerment and equal participation in work is crucial to eliminate poverty and strengthen the global economy,” said Nandini Azad, president, Working Women’s Forum India and Indian Cooperative Network for Women.

Arnold Puech D’Alissac, President, World Farmers Organisation, Lana Zaman, Associate Sustainable Development Officer at U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs; Hirofumi Kobayashi, Executive Director, Institute for the Development of Agricultural Cooperation in Asia (IDACA) Japan, Faith Wayua, We Effect representative in Africa, and Andreas Kappes, Secretary General, The International Raiffeisen Union (IRU), Germany, spoke as a part of the panel.

The names of six women leaders from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka who have been chosen for the H.S. Jaya Arunachalam awards for 2022-23 were also announced, following the panel discussion. The awards are given to successful micro-entrepreneurs who were a part of the cooperative women’s network.