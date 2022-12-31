ROKA to conduct sixth edition of its waste collection drive on January 7, 8

December 31, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

Residents of Kasturba Nagar Association (ROKA) is again honouring its commitment to conducing periodic waste collection drives in Chennai. The exercise might seem moored in the Adyar region — as the two-day drive (January 7-8) is associated with a familiar address: Adyar: The Chennai High School, Kamaraj Avenue Second Street — but is more free-ranging in its focus, seeking to co-opt any groups, individuals who might give it greater surface area.

In keeping with this approach, ROKA has identified multiple locations for collecting the waste; and is open to having more geographies on the list. This would be the sixth edition of ROKA’s flagship waste collection drive.

“The drive at the Adyar centre comes with some new additions. With sustainability, repair and reuse being the motto, we have brought in a cobbler and a tailor for mending things that require just a tap or a stitch here and there. By this, we hope that items will last longer and be used more. We are also hosting a zari person whose services can be availed for disposal of zari saris,” says Janani Venkitesh, ROKA secretary.

For this drive, ROKA has partnered with Wasted 360 to collect e-waste, both usable and unusable torn clothes, which include inner garments, kitchen rags and socks, mattresses, cushions, pillows, unusable footwear, X-ray films, tablet strips, glass bottles and ball-point pens. Inner garments to be washed and packed separately, or else it will not be accepted.

For more information WhatsApp: 73972 34613; email: roka.drives@gmail.com; https://tinyurl.com/ROKAwithnature.

To get updates from ROKA on the various collection drives in Chennai, join the SWM WhatsApp Community group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ FbIIkcQGZuv88P9oj5m3co.

On both days, the drive will be conducted at multiple locations (from 10 am to 5 pm). Places were collection centres will be organised include Perumbakkam, Tambaram,

Vadapalani and Velachery. For details about the collection centres and other information, call 7397234613.