Robots do Ayudha pooja at VIT Vellore

One was showing ‘arthi’, the other was holding pooja bell

One was showing ‘arthi’, the other was holding pooja bell

Two robots performed Ayudha pooja on VIT Vellore campus.

A 30-second video of the robots doing pooja went viral in social media, making it an instant hit among viewers. “For mechanical engineers, the celebration is about honouring machines and tools. So, we want that honour to be done by another machine,” said K. Devendranath Ramkumar, dean, School of Mechanical Engineering, VIT (Vellore).

After a three-day brain storming session among students and faculty members, the school came up with the idea of using robots for the celebrations. The five-year-old laboratory of the school became the venue for the novel idea. Two six-axled-robots were programmed in a way that can do specific functions. Accordingly, one robot was programmed to hold pooja bell whereas another robot did the pooja by showing arthi thrice. The entire pooja went for about 10 minutes.

Mr. Ramkumar said it was part of an exercise for mechanical students to sharpen their engineering skills under the Union government-sponsored Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE) project for transdisciplinary activities. The project aims at helping mechanical students to come up with novel ideas in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and additive manufacturing - the current needs of the industrial sector, especially manufacturing.