‘Robotic surgical procedures will soon become more affordable’

Doctors say recent advancements made transplants easier

Stating that robotic surgical procedures will soon become widely prevalent, Swaminathan Sambandam, head of the Department of Liver and Multi Organ Transplant Surgery at GEM Hospital, Chennai, expressed hope that the procedures will soon become even more affordable to the larger public as well.

Speaking at the webinar organised on Saturday by The Hindu as part of its Wellness Series in association the GEM Hospitals on “Kidney and liver transplants with minimally invasive laparoscopic and robotic surgery,” he acknowledged that the equipment for robotic procedures required significant investments at the moment.

He drew parallel with the evolution of laparoscopic procedures.

He said a couple of decades ago, laparoscopic procedures were done only in select hospitals by a small number of surgeons.

Highlighting how laparoscopic procedures had become so common now, he said robotic procedures would similarly become common in the near future.

Insurance schemes such as the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme in Tamil Nadu was helping make the procedures affordable.

P. Senthilnathan, Head, Hepato-Pancreatico-Biliary Surgery and Minimal Access Surgery and Liver Transplantation, GEM Hospital, Chennai, spoke on the benefits of laparoscopic and robotic procedures owing to their high accuracy and efficiency.

He highlighted in particular the use of the procedures in liver transplant.

K. Prabhu, head of the Department of Nephrology and Renal Transplant, GEM Hospital, Chennai, said that recent advancements in the medical field had made transplants easier and far more efficient.

Pointing out that renal transplants provided far better relief to patients than dialysis, he said there need not be any hesitancy to opt for transplants.

Anand Vijai, head, Department of Liver and Multi Organ Transplant Surgery, GEM Hospital, Coimbatore, stressed the need for increased awareness on demystifying some misconceptions regarding transplants.