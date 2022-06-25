Robotic science classes to be started in Corporation schools next week

300 students from five schools to be covered under the first phase

Renovated premises and better classrooms have resulted in student strength going up in schools run by the Greater Chennai Corporation. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to launch robotic science classes in its schools. The Corporation runs 281 schools in the city.

The classes will be started in five schools in the first phase and extended to all higher secondary schools later.

At least 300 children in Chennai Higher Secondary School in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School in Saidapet, Chennai Higher Secondary School in Taramani, Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School in Nungambakkam and Chennai Higher Secondary School in Maduvankarai will be covered in the first phase of the initiative. Classes will be held twice a week.

Increase in admissions

Meanwhile, the Corporation schools in many zones have registered an increase in the number of students. For example, in one zone, the student strength had increased by 12% in schools. Teachers said the classrooms had become inadequate for admitting more students. As a result, teachers have come up with the suggestion of holding classes in two shifts.

Teachers said the student strength had gone up because of introduction of modern facilities. Many parents, who had been unable to pay the fees in private schools, had started admitting their children in Corporation schools, they pointed out.