Robotic procedure facilitates scar-free surgery for thyroid cancer patients

Robotic thyroidectomy employs a minimally invasive technique with a small incision under the arm, resulting in a scar-free surgery

Published - September 10, 2024 07:13 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
P. Venkat, surgical oncologist and Mahesh, senior associate, surgical oncologist, Apollo at a press conference on scar-free robotic thyroidectomy, for treating early thyroid cancers on Tuesday.

P. Venkat, surgical oncologist and Mahesh, senior associate, surgical oncologist, Apollo at a press conference on scar-free robotic thyroidectomy, for treating early thyroid cancers on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.R.RAGHUNATHAN

Adopting a novel approach in thyroid cancer treatment in Tamil Nadu, Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC), in Chennai has successfully performed a scar-less robotic thyroidectomy. 

Thyroidectomy is a surgical removal of all or part of the thyroid gland, which is located in front of the neck. The procedure, known as Robotic Assisted Breast Axillo Insufflation Thyroidectomy, offers cosmetic benefits by avoiding visible neck scars and aims at a quicker recovery with fewer complications.

At a press conference on Tuesday, P. Venkat, senior consultant, surgical oncology, ACC, said thyroid cancer rates have been rising in India, especially among women and younger individuals under 30. Robotic thyroidectomy employs a minimally invasive technique with a small incision under the arm, resulting in a scar-free surgery. In addition to its cosmetic benefits, the robotic system’s 10x magnification and 3D vision enhance visualisation and preservation of the recurrent laryngeal nerve and parathyroid glands. 

This improved precision helps minimise common complications of thyroidectomy, such as voice changes and hypocalcemia (abnormally low calcium levels in the blood), Dr. Venkat said.

According to the hospital, Kalavathy (name changed), a 45-year-old cancer survivor, underwent the procedure at ACC in March 2023 and recovered with no visible scars. Similarly, the surgery was performed on 34-year-old Parvathy (name changed), in August 2023, who experienced good cosmetic outcomes and minimal post-operative pain.

