Robotic-assisted surgery performed

Apollo Hospitals uses equipment developed by Medtronic

Apollo Hospitals here recently performed its first procedure using the Hugo Robotic-Assisted Surgery (RAS) system developed by the leading medical devices company Medtronic.

N. Ragavan, consultant urologist, uro-oncologist and robotic surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Greames Road, who performed a prostatectomy using the system, said the equipment would bring the benefits of minimally invasive surgeries to more patients. Megan Rosengarten, of Medtronic, said the partnership with Apollo Hospitals was an exciting step in popularising minimally invasive surgeries.

Prathap C. Reddy, founder and chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, said the group was dedicated to bringing the latest in medical technology to its patients. Stating that Apollo Hospitals was the first in the Asia-Pacific region to use Hugo RAS system, he said the technology would complement the excellent clinical expertise of the hospital’s physicians.

“Today, robotic technology has come a long way, helping perform some of the most complicated surgeries with precision, and Apollo has always been at the forefront in bringing such technology to India,” said Preetha Reddy, the group’s executive vice-chairperson.