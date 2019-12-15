Robbery case cracked

The North Beach police unravelled the plot behind a robbery from staff of a foreign exchange outlet on Moore Street on Thursday.
Mohammed Abubucker Shiddiq, 36, works with a forex firm. On Thursday night, he and his friend were carrying ₹18 lakh in cash on a motorcycle to their employer’s house. On the way, a gang of seven waylaid them on Moore Street and the bag went missing.
The duo complained to the North Beach police. While the police were investigating, Dharmadurai, a juice vendor, brought in a bag that had ₹8 lakh. On enquiry, the police found out that Dharamadurai took the bag while the duo was fending off the attackers. Fearing that he would be caught, he handed the bag in. But the police found that he had hidden ₹10 lakh at his friend’s house, and recovered the money. Dharamadurai was arrested. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the gang.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.