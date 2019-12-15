Robbery case cracked

The North Beach police unravelled the plot behind a robbery from staff of a foreign exchange outlet on Moore Street on Thursday.

Mohammed Abubucker Shiddiq, 36, works with a forex firm. On Thursday night, he and his friend were carrying ₹18 lakh in cash on a motorcycle to their employer’s house. On the way, a gang of seven waylaid them on Moore Street and the bag went missing.

The duo complained to the North Beach police. While the police were investigating, Dharmadurai, a juice vendor, brought in a bag that had ₹8 lakh. On enquiry, the police found out that Dharamadurai took the bag while the duo was fending off the attackers. Fearing that he would be caught, he handed the bag in. But the police found that he had hidden ₹10 lakh at his friend’s house, and recovered the money. Dharamadurai was arrested. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the gang.