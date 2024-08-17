GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Robbery at jewellery shop in Thirumullaivoyal 

Updated - August 17, 2024 12:13 am IST

Published - August 17, 2024 12:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two unidentified men committed a robbery at a jewellery shop in Thirumullaivoyal after attacking and tying up the owner on Thursday night.

Police sources said the victim Rajesh Kumar runs a jewellery shop at Senthil Nagar in Thirumullaivoyal. On Thursday evening, when he was alone at the shop, two men wearing masks barged into the shop and attacked him. They overpowered him and tied him up. The duo then robbed the gold jewels and fled on a motorbike.

After some time, Rajesh managed to free himself. He alerted the police who rushed to the spot. He was sent to a hospital for treatment. Special teams were formed to nab the suspects. The police said that the jewellery robbed was estimated to be 50 sovereigns worth more than Rs 28 lakh. Special teams have been formed to nab the suspects, the police said.

