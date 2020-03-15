Roadworks in Chennai disrupted by politicians, say contractors

CHENNAI

15 March 2020 07:49 IST

Bribes demanded, Corpn. official told

Contractors engaged by the Chennai Corporation have alleged that politicans often disrupt road relaying work, demanding money.

The Greater Chennai Corporation Contractors Welfare Association has complained to Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash that “threats from political party people” have affected “execution of road relaying work at night”.

Many of the 327 contractors in the association have reported threats from various parts of the city. “The problem is severe in areas of north Chennai,” said an office-bearer.

The complaint mentions “politicians of both the ruling party and the Opposition demanding money, threatening to stop work, not allowing them to lay the hot mix, which is supposed to be laid within an hour of arrival at the site”.

The complaint adds: “It seems that department engineers are also supporting them. Hence we request you to instruct the officials to take necessary action to avoid such disturbances by complaining to the police.”

At least 200 roads are being relaid in various parts of the city. Work on relaying more stretches will be taken up shortly.

The work of relaying a road involves heating the bitumen mix to 120 degrees Celsius and completing compaction of the road at 100 degrees Celsius. “When we are asked to stop work, the bitumen mix is wasted. Owing to the delay in compaction of the road surface, the desired strength of the road cannot be achieved. The third-party monitoring the project will not accept the work,” said a contractor.

The bitumen mix is transported at night from areas such as Tiruneermalai to various parts of the city. “We are carrying out public work. Any disturbance will affect road quality. We are scared,” said a contractor.

On an average, a contractor transports 200 tonnes of bitumen mix at an estimated cost of ₹7 to 8 lakh every night. One lorry carries around 25 tonnes of bitumen mix worth ₹75,000. The material has an hour’s lifespan. “We will get payment only after we hand over a finished product. We have to get at least 98.5% density. Any delay because of reduction in temperature will lead to poor density of the road,” a contractor explained.