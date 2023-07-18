Roadworks in central areas of Chennai in full swing to meet deadline of September 30

July 18, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Since May 1 this year, the Greater Chennai Corporation has laid a total of 1,093 roads out of 3,767 tendered, including 897 bituminous and 193 concrete roads, across the city running to a length of 193 km. These include both bus route roads and interior roads.

Despite hurdles posed by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s work in re-laying some utility lines, the civic body is working quickly to complete most of the work before the onset of monsoon. “One cannot use the situation in Madipakkam and Manapakkam as a reflection of the entire city because in many places, work has been completed,” says a senior official.

Of the 1,389 interior roads that need to be laid in central city, work on only 361 roads have been completed so far with a deadline of September 30 for the remaining 1,028 roads. According to Regional Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Abdul Rahman, this was because funds had been released in a staggered manner. In the past two months, nearly 40 km of road, including bus routes and interiro lanes, had been laid in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 18 km of work on storm-water drains is in progress along 44 roads and officials have been strictly instructed to complete them by September 15. “Work along short but vital stretches is on but began only a couple of weeks ago,” said Mr. Rahman.

Twenty contractors have been roped in for the construction of drains, but the pace of work varies depending on the conditions. An official said the work was at a slower than the desired pace but pressure was kept on the contractors through inspections to ensure that they meet the deadline. Plugging of illegal sewage connections was under way.

Some roads where the work is on include Perambur Barracks Road, Ambedkar College Road and New Farrance Road, 6th and 9th Avenue of Ashok Nagar and Ayanavaram Road. “Despite 9th Avenue not seeing any inundation during monsoon in the past, we have planned the drain from the disposal point to help the situation on 4th, 6th and 3rd Avenue,” said Mr. Rahman.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.