Roadside garbage bins go, but the problem assumes new proportions

Lack of proper dumping spaces and the removal of roadside bins are having a combined effect on a busy road in Kolathur — and it is not on the positive side; it has led to a situation where available open spaces are being turned into a dumping ground.

At Velavan Nagar Main Road in Kolathur, which comes under ward 64 of Zone 6 (Thiru Vi Kaa Nagar), residents can be dumping garbage by the side of the road

According to residents, the bins were removed without a warning. And they have turned the spots where the bins stood into dumping points.

Most residents in this neighbourhood seem to be unaware of a Corporation plan to phase out garbage bins from the roads, and start door-to-door collection of segregated waste.

Some residents also complain that door-to-door collection of waste is irregular due to the non-availability of garbage lorries to collect waste from the segregation spots in the locality and carry it to the landfill in Kodungaiyur.

“Removal of garbage bins should be done in a phased manner, and sufficient awareness about it should be created, before the move. It should go with regular door-to-door waste collection,” says K. Saravanan, a motorist from Kolathur, adding that the area stinks as waste is not cleared.

Every day, hundreds of motorists from Kolathur, Agaram, Madhavaram Milk Colony, Mathur, Moolakadai, Majambakkam, Red Hills and Puzhal use Velavan Nagar Main Road to reach central parts of the city.

According to Corporation officials, the garbage bins were removed to ensure residents segregate waste at source as it helps in better garbage disposal. They also agree that there is delay in door-to-door collection of waste due to inadequate garbage lorries. “Steps will be taken to collect garbage from households on a daily basis. Residents will also be warned for littering in public places including roads,” says a Corporation official.