Chennai roads take a beating after first spell of monsoon rains

It has just been the first spell of rain of the northeast monsoon, the city’s roads are already in a battered state.

As many as 300 of the 471 bus route roads — over 60% — have been damaged. Civic officials attribute it to waterlogging, faulty design and delay in desilting of stormwater drains.

Ethiraj Salai resident D. Mani said a stretch near the Presidency Club was totally damaged.

“I have seen motorcycle riders sustain injuries because of traffic accidents caused by potholes. Civic officials are unable to prevent waterlogging at the spot. They should find a solution immediately,” he said.

Motorists who frequently take Kamarajar Salai along the Marina Beach and Anna Salai said a few dangerous potholes had developed on these roads, posing danger to two-wheeler riders. Potholes on bridges at the Stanley Viaduct, from Pallavan Salai to Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Central railway station, have also caused accidents in the last few days.

Accidents on the rise

N. Ramesh Babu, a motorist who travels from Moolakadai to Purasawalkam every day, said the number of minor accidents involving women pillion riders had increased along the stretch due to damage to roads after the recent spell of rain.

Roads such as Kothari Road, MGR Salai, Cathedral Road, G.N. Chetty Road, P.S. Sivasamy Salai and Nelson Manickam Road have also been damaged. “The Chennai Corporation has floated tenders for the relaying of damaged roads,” said an official.

South equally bad

South Chennai is no different. Residents here also suffer from bad roads, which cause severe hardships to motorists. Whether it is the arterial roads or interior roads, some civic work is being carried out on most of them. V. Rama Rao, a residents’ welfare activist of Nanganallur, said the only time the roads were in good condition was when the locality was merged with the City Corporation, and grid roads were formed. “Over the years, the roads have been dug up by various utilities, leaving them in poor condition,” he said.

Similar is the case of interior roads in Velachery, Valasaravakkam and Virugambakkam, where work on stormwater drains impede traffic flow and pose a danger to motorists. Officials are yet to take up laying new roads or filling potholes, residents complain.

Meanwhile, residents of Velachery complained that the road surface at the Vijayanagar junction, where a flyover is being constructed, was very bad.

“In some cases, work on flyovers take several years to finish, and the same reason is stated year after year,” said S. Suresh, a resident of Kandanchavady.

Motorists have been complaining about the sorry state of the Poonamallee High Road (EVR Periyar Salai), near Maduravoyal, and its continuation, the Chennai-Bangalore Highway, at Velapanchavadi for years now.

“As it is, the road carries a lot of heavy vehicles, and the traffic is generally slow. Now, with the rain, driving has become more difficult, and potholes hinder the movement of vehicles,” said Raja, a resident of Velappanchavadi. Sources in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said repair works were being carried out.