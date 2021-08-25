Roads, pavements in Chennai to be upgraded at a cost of ₹300 crore

CHENNAI

25 August 2021 02:53 IST

₹500 cr. allotted to develop local bodies absorbed by Chennai Corporation

Roads and pavements in the Greater Chennai Corporation areas would be repaired and upgraded at a cost of ₹300 crore, said Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru in the Assembly on Tuesday. The redesigned pavements and roads would be laid in six places with a funding of ₹300 crore from the World Bank.

Replying to the debate on demands for grants for his department, the Minister pointed out that already ₹500 crore had been allotted to improve the infrastructure in the local bodies, which were absorbed by the Greater Chennai Corporation. “The infrastructure in those areas has not progressed. To raise infrastructure of the Corporation on a par with international standards, Singara Chennai 2.0 has been announced,” he said.

Mr. Nehru said a modern fish market would be set up on the Loop Road in Pattinapakkam at a cost of ₹10.75 crore for the benefit of fishermen and consumers alike. Another scheme announced on Tuesday was the construction of stormwater drains, replacing the old structures, at a cost of ₹120 crore. The funding would come from the World Bank.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister said the Kadapakkam lake in north Chennai would be renovated with a financial assistance of ₹55 crore from the Global Environment Fund. It will increase the capacity of the lake to 78 million cubic feet. There will also be a park and a walking path.

The Minister announced a ₹200 crore scheme to renovate 25 waterbodies, and this would pave way for water conservation and increased groundwater recharge. Toilets in 807 public and community halls would be renovated, and in the current year, 50 toilets would be constructed on public-private partnership. Another 246 toilets would be renovated at a cost of ₹50 crore.

The Minister said the government was particular in improving the quality of Corporation schools. “Modern classrooms would be constructed in 28 schools. Besides, 17 schools would get modern classrooms at a cost of ₹50 crore. Camps will be conducted to clarify students about the modalities to get banks loans for higher education,” he added.