Roads near Metro corridor in north Chennai to get makeover

Encroachments along Metro Rail corridors in north Chennai are set to be demolished to give a makeover to roads near the Metro stations.

The Chennai Corporation will start demolishing encroachments along roads in north Chennai to facilitate non-motorised transit in the vicinity of the Metro stations.

On Tuesday, Corporation officials in zones such as Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and Tondiarpet in north Chennai inspected Metro Rail corridors.

“In the first phase, land along the Tiruvottiyur High Road was handed over to CMRL for development of infrastructure, including footpaths and cycle tracks. The road from Tondiarpet to Tiruvottiyur, for a length of 9.9 km, will get a very wide footpath and a non-motorised network. We will give 25 m right of the way and the carriageway will be 7.5 m on either side,” an official said.

The CMRL will develop four lanes for different categories of vehicles. Cars and cycles will get dedicated lanes. The footpaths will be three metres wide along the redeveloped Tiruvottiyur High Road.

The CMRL and the Corporation officials will study Smart City projects in other cities and in T. Nagar before implementing the project to offer a makeover to roads in the vicinity of the Metro Rail corridor.

Bicycle-sharing system

“Areas such as Korrukkupet, Tondiarpet and Tiruvottiyur will get better designed road networks near Metro Rail corridors. We have to start demolishing several encroachments along the roads to develop roads, wide footpaths and cycle tracks,” said an official.

Chennai Corporation has also started identifying locations in north Chennai to develop bicycle-sharing systems. So far, the civic body has not identified any location in the area for the system.

“We have implemented the bicycle-sharing system at 25 locations, in areas such as Anna Nagar. Another 25 locations along the Poonamallee High Road and T. Nagar will be linked to the bicycle-sharing system this month. North Chennai neighbourhoods in the vicinity of Metro stations will get the system in the next phase,” said an official.