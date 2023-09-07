HamberMenu
Roads must be relaid immediately after developmental works are completed: K.N.Nehru

September 07, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru . File

Roads must be immediately relaid after the works to construct stormwater drains and underground drainage network are completed. Chennai Metrowater and Greater Chennai Corporation must coordinate with other line agencies for speedy completion of projects, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru said here on Thursday.

He chaired a review meeting of various infrastructure projects being executed by Metrowater and GCC. The Minister instructed the officials to complete stormwater drain construction works and desilting of existing SWD and waterways before the onset of Northeast monsoon. Security measures must be ensured in the SWD work sites.

Moreover, roads that were cut for various development projects must be relaid immediately after the projects are finished. Quick action must be taken on the demands of elected representatives apart from precautionary measures to tackle impact of NE monsoon, he said.

Mr. Nehru, along with Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan, later launched work to replace concrete sewer pipelines with cast iron pipelines at Erikarai Salai, Alandur zone at a cost of ₹70.72 crore, said a press release.

He said steps had been initiated to convey water stored in abandoned quarries in Sikkarayapuram to Chembarambakkam reservoir for city water supply. The Water Resources Department would start a project to store flood water in these quarries and divert to the reservoir at a cost of ₹45 crore.

The project in Alandur zone would replace sewer pipelines in areas such as Nanganallur, Adambakkam, Thillai Ganga Nagar and Pazhavanthangal. Nearly 2.59 lakh people would benefit from the project, the release said.

