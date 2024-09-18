Roads laid without milling in north Chennai, say activists

Amid the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) amping up road-laying works across the city, activists have pointed out that a few roads have been laid without milling the existing ones, in parts of north Chennai.

L.M. Jaiganesh, a civic activist, claimed that the road abutting the Kodungaiyur dumpyard in Ezhil Nagar and the Muthamil Nagar had not been completely milled by the officials, as mandated in the work order. “Officials said that they did not have small milling machines that could enter narrow lanes, and hence the roads were not milled. But, the work order copy mentions compulsory milling. This was the case with many other roads across north Chennai. A survey must be taken by the Greater Chennai Corporation, and the contractors concerned must be held responsible,” he said.

N. Chitrarasu, Chairman, Standing Committee (Works), said that, recently, many contractors were penalised in north Chennai following complaints from residents. “Milling [of roads] is compulsory, as per the tender. The respective officials will be instructed to check this, and the contractors will be penalised in case of any lapse. If this is found to be a recurring issue, the contractors concerned will be blacklisted by the GCC,” he said.

The civic body has assured action on this issue.

