Roads in forestland to be developed in 45 days to divert traffic in Kilambakkam: Minister

June 12, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has planned to develop new roads in the forestland in 45 days to divert traffic from the new bus terminus in Kilambakkam, said CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the GCC projects in the city on Monday, he said the development of roads in forestland near Kilambakkam was crucial for easing traffic congestion in various parts of the Chennai Metropolitan Area.

“Over 50,000 persons are expected to visit Kilambakkam every day. Several new roads have been proposed to be developed to divert traffic. The Police Academy Road will be developed for 6 km and for this forestland is required for development of 2 km of the road. The road will be developed in 45 days,” said Mr. Sekarbabu.

“Work on Iyyencheri-Kilambakkam Road is under way. We will call for a short-term tender for development of more roads,” he said.

“As the previous government did not plan for development of new roads and storm-water drain infrastructure for Kilambakkam bus terminus, 10 coordination meetings with various line agencies have been held to finalise the plans for new roads.

“Flooding was reported during the recent rain in Kilambakkam. So, we have proposed to develop new storm-water drains at a cost of ₹13 crore to mitigate flooding. The work will be launched this month. I have inspected Kilambakkam bus terminus eight times to improve infrastructure,” said the Minister.

