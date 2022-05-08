Road work near Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai begins

Special Correspondent May 08, 2022 21:43 IST

Special Correspondent May 08, 2022 21:43 IST

Devotees are having to walk on the existing pothole-ridden stretch to reach the temple

Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu laid the foundation stone for the project in the temple town.

Devotees are having to walk on the existing pothole-ridden stretch to reach the temple

Work on re-laying the one-km-long Mada Street near the famous Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai with cement concrete began on Sunday. Accompanied by Collector B. Murugesh, Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu laid the foundation stone for the project in the temple town. The work, which will be executed by the State Highways Department, will cost ₹15 crore and provide much-needed relief for devotees, who are having to walk on the existing pothole-ridden stretch to reach the temple. A part of the 14-km-long girivalam path, Mada Street witnesses an average of 2,000 visitors every day. During weekends and holidays, the footfall doubles in the temple town. The stretch is the leading street that connects the temple with the rest of the town. Easing of lockdown restrictions has restored the flow of visitors to the temple to pre-COVID days, with around 20 lakh devotees visiting the temple on Chitra Pournami this year. However, due to severe damage to the stretch, many devotees, including senior citizens, women and children, who walk barefoot, were hurt. As a result, residents and visitors to the temple town have been demanding a cement concrete carriageway for Mada Street. “It was a long-standing demand, as visitors and residents walk barefoot on the stretch to reach the temple. The number of devotees will be high during the festival season,” said K. Palani, a trader in Tiruvannamalai. Officials said the stretch will have widened tiled footpaths with steel hand railings to help walkers, especially senior citizens and children. LED street lights, warning signboards and reflectors will be installed to prevent accidents. Rainwater harvesting pits will be set up to tap excess rainwater during the monsoon. The work is expected to be completed in two months.



Our code of editorial values