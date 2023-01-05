ADVERTISEMENT

Road-widening work gains momentum in Chennai Metropolitan Area

January 05, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

On Wednesday, workers started the survey in Marambedu village in Ponneri taluk for widening of roads along the 62-km long Outer Ring Road in Tiruvallur district.

The CMDA officials said tahsildars have been asked to demarcate a 50-metre strip of the Outer Ring Road along the eastern side for development projects proposed by the State government. “The strip must be demarcated in the combined ORR map. We will finalise the survey numbers and the area for allotment to other stake holding government departments to start civic development projects as instructed by the State government,” said an official. 

Tahsildars of Ponneri, Poonamallee and Avadi in Tiruvallur district, Kundrathur in Kancheepuram district and Vandalur and Tambaram in Chengalpattu district have been requested to send all field measurement book copies with poramboke and patta lands in different colours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Work along the Outer Ring Road is going on without any hurdles. For the development of a grid of roads, getting permission from private buildings and landowners of individual sites may take more time,” said the official. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US