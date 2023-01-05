Road-widening work gains momentum in Chennai Metropolitan Area

January 05, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

On Wednesday, workers started the survey in Marambedu village in Ponneri taluk for widening of roads along the 62-km long Outer Ring Road in Tiruvallur district.

The CMDA officials said tahsildars have been asked to demarcate a 50-metre strip of the Outer Ring Road along the eastern side for development projects proposed by the State government. “The strip must be demarcated in the combined ORR map. We will finalise the survey numbers and the area for allotment to other stake holding government departments to start civic development projects as instructed by the State government,” said an official.

Tahsildars of Ponneri, Poonamallee and Avadi in Tiruvallur district, Kundrathur in Kancheepuram district and Vandalur and Tambaram in Chengalpattu district have been requested to send all field measurement book copies with poramboke and patta lands in different colours.

“Work along the Outer Ring Road is going on without any hurdles. For the development of a grid of roads, getting permission from private buildings and landowners of individual sites may take more time,” said the official.