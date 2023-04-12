ADVERTISEMENT

Road users undergo harrowing experience as sewage overflows on Rajiv Gandhi Salai

April 12, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The busy arterial road gets choked with traffic as motorists try to negotiate the stretch with sewage gushing out of the maintenance holes on the road, particularly during the morning hours

The Hindu Bureau

Sewage Water overflowing on the Rajiv Gandhi Salai in front of the Tidel Park and Ramanujam IT Park. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

Road users had a tough time travelling on a portion of Rajiv Gandhi Salai near Tidel Park junction because of sewage overflow for the past few days.

G. Gurukripa, a resident of Thoraipakkam, said it was an arduous task to travel on the stretch bumper-to-bumper traffic and the stench is unbearable. Sometimes, sewage splashes on the riders whenever vehicles speed past a puddle on the road. The problem has aggravated the traffic jam on the road.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company said new lines are being laid to facilitate Metro Rail work. This caused such sewage spill overs on various portions of the road.

Responding to the complaints, officials of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said sewer infrastructure on the Rajiv Gandhi Salai carried sewage from various zones such as Area 9 (Teynampet), Area 13 (Adyar) and Area 14 (Perungudi) till Perungudi treatment plant.

Maintenance work is being carried out on L.B. Road sewage pumping station and this has led to overflow during peak hours in the morning and evening. Work is being executed by shutting down operation of the network and the sewage issue would be resolved by Thursday morning, the officials said.

