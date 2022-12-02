Road traffic rules thrown to the winds on G.P. Road as car owners make a beeline to shops selling accessories, spare parts

December 02, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST

Though police officials say a traffic policeman is always present at the busy G.P. Road-Anna Salai junction, chaos prevails

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police deploys around 3,000 traffic policemen across the city but despite this high number, many spots witness traffic snarls on a daily basis during certain hours because of the poor traffic regulation. 

At the General Patterson Road-Anna Salai junction, vehicles move in three directions and get caught in a jam in front of the Bilal Restaurant. The situation is particularly severe between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. every day as there is no traffic policemen present to regulate traffic. However, a police official said a traffic policeman was always on the scene.

The entire stretch of G.P. Road, which is lined with automobile shops, is difficult to traverse. The shops offer on-the-spot services to cars — be it fixing the tyres or adding tint to the car windows. With no policeman present to enforce the road traffic rules, much of the road is occupied by cars and customers. Additionally, the road is in bad condition which slows down the traffic.  

Until recently, Gowdia Mutt Road was a two way in practice although on paper it was a one way. Now, with the police stationed at both ends of the road, which connects to Royapettah High Road, autorickshaw drivers and two-wheeler riders desist from causing congestion.

