Traffic restrictions for Republic Day

The traffic police have announced vehicular traffic restrictions on Kamarajar Salai in view of the Republic Day events on January 26.

The restrictions would be in place for the rehearsals on January 20, 22 and 24.

Vehicles are banned from entering Kamarajar Salai between Light House and War Memorial from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the days of the rehearsals and the Republic Day.

Commercial vehicles coming from Adyar and going towards Broadway will be diverted at Greenways Road.

The vehicles will have to take R.K. Mutt Road, V.K. Iyer Road, Devanathan Street, St. Mary’s Road, Luz Junction, Luz Church Road, Karpagambal Nagar, Sivaswamy Salai, Royapettah High Road, Whites Road, Smith Road and Anna Salai to reach Broadway and beyond. Other vehicles, including MTC buses, will be diverted at Santhome High Road-Kutchery Road Junction towards Kutchery Road.

The vehicles coming from Parry’s Corner and going towards Adyar will be diverted at RBI subway via Raja Annamalai Mandram, Muthusamy point, Wallajah junction, Anna Salai, G.P. Road, Whites Road, Anna Salai, American Consulate Service Road, Cathedral Road, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai, Dr. Natesan Road, Karaneeswarar Pakoda Street, and Santhome High Road to reach Adyar, according to a press release.