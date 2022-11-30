Speed display boards installed on Kamarajar Salai

November 30, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have installed radar-based speed display boards on Kamarajar Salai to control over speeding. This has been done on a trial basis on the Kamarajar Salai considered to be a VIP route.

Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), inspected the working of the two display boards on the arterial road on Wednesday.

Mr. Saratkar said the radar-based speed display board has been modelled on the hand-held speed gun but has more accuracy in detecting the speed of the vehicles plying on the road. The advantage of the system is the traffic police can fix the minimum speed and based on it, the board will display in red, green and orange. The speed display board would play a role in creating an awareness among motorists to know the speed limit and curb over speeding.

Mr. Saratkar said the speed display boards would be adopted by the traffic police after arriving at the cost and its efficacy in preventing over speeding.

Based on the feedback, the police are planning to integrate it with the challan system of levying fine for over speeding vehicles for which technical study is under progress. The police have proposed to expand the speed display board project to important arterial roads in phases.

