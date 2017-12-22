Road safety communicated through mime language

On a Thursday morning, Veeramani Sekar and I wait for Radhakrishnan M., coordinator of Thozhan, at a signal on 100ft Road in Ashok Nagar. In his own silent way, Veeramani has added considerable value to traffic safety campaigns conducted by Thozhan during weekends at busy signals across Chennai.

While waiting at the signal, we hear a thud. A motorcyclist has had a fall. Veeramani rushes to help him up, and even fetches water for him. Then without words and only gestures, Veeramani talks to the motorist in the language of concern. He has explained to the motorcyclist how to be safe on the road.

Veeramani is hearing-impaired and uses mime language to convey to motorists the safety measures to be taken before hitting the road. He also provides first-aid training, which he makes interesting through mimed-out stories. He also enlightens commuters on importance of Golden-Hour care. So expressive is Veeramani with his gestures and sounds that I learn a lot about him in the short time we wait for Radhakrishnan. As an MTC bus whizzes past, Veeramani waves at students hanging on the footboard and asks them to go inside.

Learning mime

In 2014, Veeramani enrolled for a free training course by Mime Gopi at G Mime Studio. He was so fascinated by the art form that he continued learning and scaled advance levels.

One day, during that period, while travelling with his daughter on his bike, he rammed into a vehicle.

“I was riding carefully; and this accident was an eye-opener,” says 37-year-old Veeramani, who works with a multinational company.

He realised that accidents could take place in a split second and motorists have to take enough precautions to ensure their safety as well as that of other road-users.

He joined Thozhan and this was three years ago.

So far, Veeramani has given 20 performances at city signals. In the 60-to-90 seconds he has at the signal, he mimes out a short tale as other volunteers of Thozhan hand out pamphlets and cards on road safety to motorists.

“When we speak, people ignore us. But when we go to them wearing bright make-up and a tight black suit, they get curious about what we are going to do. I make use of that attention they give me to enact a message,” explains Veeramani, with barely recognisable words as well as sign language.

Having undergone speech therapy, he manages to mumble some words, but mime language remains his most effective communication tool.

At the end of every performance, he gesticulates his appreciation for those wearing helmets and seatbelts. “In return, many show a thumbs-up to me,” says Veeramani. Beyond traffic signals, Veeramani gives performances at schools, colleges and corporate houses, as part of Thozhan’s road safety awareness seminar classes.

Morning routine

Veeramani has a daily routine. Every morning, at Thangal Park in Ambattur where he lives, he walks with a placard hanging from his neck. Messages on road safety and tobacco control are on the placard. Veeramani is working towards training a team of members to use mime for social awareness. “Very few people make use of their abilities for the betterment of those around them. Veeramani is one of the those generous ones,” says Radhakrishnan. He can be reached at 9841688478.