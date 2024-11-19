Road safety awareness programme held in Chennai

The Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG) on Tuesday conducted a road safety awareness programme to highlight the rising road fatalities in the State and encourage safer driving practices among the youth.

The awareness campaign was held as part of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims at the St. Joseph Technical Institute in Pulianthope. The United Nations had established the day in 2005. The event featured families and friends of several road traffic victims being honoured. The CAG said the State witnessed 18,347 fatalities in road accidents last year, of which the city accounted for 504 deaths.

Senior traffic police officials also participated. The volunteers of ALERT, a non-governmental organisation involved in providing emergency care awareness, conducted a live demonstration of traffic violations and the effective techniques for providing emergency assistance to road accident victims.