Road overbridge at Kancheepuram to be completed by October

Over 95% of the work on the nearly one-km-long four-lane road overbridge (ROB) at Kancheepuram has been completed by the Highways Department. The ₹54-crore project is likely to be done by October since Southern Railways is expected to take another two months to finish its portion of work over the tracks.

“Of the 70 spans, 66 have been completed. We have to wait till the 44-metre span over the railway track is constructed to take up work on the remaining four and it will take another two-three months after that,” said an official. The department has requested the Railways to complete its work at the earliest, he added.

Presently, work to shift streetlight poles is on near the point where the bridge lands near Big Kamala Street. The ROB takes off at the Chennai-Kancheepuram Road. “Black topping, electrification and painting would be done only after completion of all construction works as otherwise dust would be an issue,” the official added.

The alignment of the ROB was changed before the work began as the original one ran close to the the Iravadeeswarar and Piravaadeeswarar temples. It now runs through the Ponnerikarai lake and work to remove the mud and debris used during construction has also been mostly completed. “We took permission from the Public Works Department for the construction and had promised to clear debris and also desilt a portion of the lake,” another official said.

Meanwhile, residents want the project to be completed soon. C. Vinoth said if the bridge is completed, it would prevent traffic jams near the gate. “It would be helpful if the works are completed before the monsoon so that the lake can store water. Any encroachments on the bed should be removed. Dumping of garbage must be stopped,” he added.