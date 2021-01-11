Road near Roundtana given two layers of bitumen topping

Second Avenue Main Road was severely damaged in cyclone Nivar

Finally, repairs are being carried out on Second Avenue Main Road around Anna Nagar Roundtana. This road had suffered extensive damage during cyclone Nivar. Recently, Zone 8 of Greater Chennai Corporation started to relay the severely-damaged road, giving it a bitumen topping.

The two-kilometre-Second Avenue Main Road, which was made two-way in 2017 after the completion of the underground Metro Rail work in the neighbourhood, was milled, and two layers of fresh bitumen laid.

During rush hour, on an average, around 8,000 vehicles use the road now.

“With the road having been relaid, traffic flow would be smoother, and accidents would be checked. The road had gained a reputation for skidding motorists, especially during night,” says T.K. Pandian, a resident of Anna Nagar.

“Other key stretches including 15th, 13th and Fourth Avenue Main Road in the neighbourhood are being repaired as part of post-cyclone relief work,” says a Corporation official.