Road in Perungudi resembles war zone

A portion of Corporation Road in Perungudi is incredibly battered and it needs to be mended at the earliest.

The road is potholes-ridden, and in some spots, sharp stones can be seen protruding, posing a risk to the safety of motorists and pedestrians. The road comes under the maintenance of Zone 14 of Greater Chennai Corporation.

Residents attribute the condition of the road to sewage tankers trundling through it frequently.

“Due to the condition of the road, the drive for motorists is back-breaking. The tyres of the vehicles also get damaged, say residents. The footpath along the road is also out of bounds for pedestrians as most of its slabs are found broken. And so, pedestrians have no option but to walk on the carriageway,” says T. Vaidhyanathan, a resident of Perungudi.

A Greater Chennai Corporation official says, “At present, CMWSSB (Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board) is laying its drinking water pipes on the road. Once, the work gets completed, we will relay the road.”

In this regard, a CMWSSB official says, “The work will be completed in another two months.”