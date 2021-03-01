Road in Kodambakkam in limbo

Milled weeks ago, the narrow carriageway at South Sivan Cross Street in Gangai Amman Colony, Kodambakkam seems forgotten.
In Ward 112, Zone 9 of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the 30-feet street needs the redeeming touch of road-laying machines.
“Part of a network of roads providing access to Vadapalani, South Sivan Cross Street often witnesses heavy traffic, because it enables motorists to circumvent the congested Arcot Road, and also because of the a flyover under construction on J.N. Main Road, Koyambedu,” says K. Dheenan, a Kodambakkam resident.
GCC officials cite non-availability of bitumen for the delay in having the road relaid. Of of them says, “Steps will be taken soon to have the street relaid.”
