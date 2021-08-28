Road dividers on Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road cause confusion

Two dividers constructed near a bus stop on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam 200 Feet Radial Road are causing considerable confusion among commuters and MTC drivers.

Months ago, the State Highways Department constructed a couple of short dividers — one near the halting point and another on the carriageway. While a few bus drivers enter the bay, most of them halt in the middle of the road, near the median on the carriageway.

As a result, commuters are forced to run and board the buses. Some have requested MTC to issue a directive to the crew of the route numbers to halt alongside the sheltered facilities.

Route numbers 91 (Thiruvanmiyur - Tambaram), 91 cut service (Thiruvanmiyur - Chromepet), 91A (Thiruvanmiyur - Hasthinapuram), 91V (Thiruvanmiyur - Vandalur Zoo) and 91G (Thiruvanmiyur - Guduvancherry) are among buses that take this road.

S Swaminathan, a senior citizen, points out that because of the inconvenience caused to commuters, the stop is not being used as much as it could be. For seniors, there is an added reason to avoid this stop — it is constructed at an elevated level, and comes with an ascent do not do much for their comfort.

“The stop has a shelter with seats but a section of the commuters stand in the open,” he says.

The broken tiles along the railings is a safety hazard.