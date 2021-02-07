Damaged roads, leaking sewers irk residents

CHENNAI

Repair work on sewers disrupts water supply in TVS Colony

Residents of Anna Nagar West Extension in Chennai are demanding a permanent solution to leaking sewers that frequently cause road cavity.

On Friday, the drinking water pipeline was damaged during the work to repair the sewer network on 57th Street, TVS Colony. Residents said this caused road cavity and now the water distribution network too had been damaged.

R. Sridhar, a resident of 57th Street, said supply was affected as the water gushed out from the damaged pipeline. Residents said the work being carried out for over a month now must be completed quickly to restore regular traffic on the road.

V. Rajagopal, president of Anna Nagar Western Extension Residents’ Welfare Association, said the ward did not have a dedicated engineer to supervise the operation and maintenance of the network for a year and it was difficult for the depot engineer to monitor such large localities.

Officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said work was in progress to repair the sewer network on 57th Street and on Mahatma Gandhi Salai where road cavity was common. “We are repairing both water and sewer lines simultaneously on 57th Street and work would be completed in two or three days. Alternative arrangements were being made to meet the drinking water needs,” said an official.