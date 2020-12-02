Road caves in for second time at Anna Nagar West Extension

The caved-in road at TVS Colony, Anna Nagar West Extension.

CHENNAI

02 December 2020 01:22 IST

Residents demand a permanent solution to the frequent accidents

For the second time in the past few days, a portion of 57th Street, TVS Colony, Anna Nagar West Extension, caved in on Tuesday.

This is the connecting road for areas such as Kumaran Nagar and Devar Nagar in Padi and Anna Nagar Western Extension. Residents noted that a vehicle which was struck in the pit where the portion of the road collapsed was removed after a few hours of struggle.

S. Balaji, a resident of Anna Nagar Western Extension, said a portion of the Mahatma Gandhi Road, a vital link to other areas in Anna Nagar West Extension and Padi had collapsed last month.

Advertising

Advertising

Sometimes, drinking water also leaked from the pipeline on the road though it had been repaired twice.

Improper construction

The area is often used by heavy vehicles.

Residents said negligence while laying the deep sewer network could also be a reason.

They demanded a permanent solution to the frequent road cave-ins, which posed a risk to motorists.

Officials of Chennai Metrowater said the frequent collapse of roads in the locality could be due to additional load of sewage that the pipelines carried during the rainy season. Moreover, the soil condition in the area could also lead to such road cave-ins, they added.

“We have filled the pit and work to rectify the issue on the road will be started on Wednesday. This has also damaged service lines but did not affect sewer flow,” an official said.