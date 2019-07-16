Chennai

Road caves in at Royapuram

A portion of the road caved in and set off traffic congestion for hours at Suryanarayanan Chetty Street in Royapuram on Monday, police sources said. Around 5 p.m., commuters in the area found that the road had caved in to a depth of about 10 feet and in a while, the police arrived and barricaded the area. A few hours later, officials of Chennai Metrowater and Corporation too inspected the site.

The road caved in owing to the damage in a Metrowater pipeline, officials of Chennai Corporation said. The traffic congestion was further exacerbated by the rains.

