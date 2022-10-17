Road accidents, fall from height main cause of critical head injuries in children, says study

About 64% of the critically injured children are brought to the trauma centre in ambulances, says TRIP study. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Road traffic accidents and fall from a height of more than 10 feet topped the list of critical head injuries in children who are admitted to paediatric intensive care, a multi-centre observational study on children with trauma in Chennai and Bengaluru has found.

The study, Trauma Research in Paediatrics (TRIP), carried out for over two years with data collection from July 2020 to September 2022, saw nearly 260 critically injured children admitted to paediatric intensive care units (ICU) in 10 centres in the two cities.

It found that 45% of them were aged under five, followed by 20% in the 5-10 age group. About 70% of the injured children were boys.

Spillage of hot liquids and electricity burns were common in critical burns admissions.

Traumatic brain injuries were observed in 70% of the cases. About 25% of these cases severe grade and 13% of such children required emergency neurosurgery.

Among the key findings was that a majority of them — 64% — were brought to the trauma centre in ambulances but a significant number arrived in their own vehicles or by autorickshaws without medical supervision. The study found that 10% of critically injured children died during hospitalisation.

Interventions such as need for oxygen (16%), intubation and ventilation (17%) on arrival and a further 20% requiring immediate airway and breathing stabilisation in the emergency room following arrival were noted. It found that 28% of critically injured children required blood product transfusion of which seven children had massive transfusions for life-threatening bleeding, according to a release.

World Trauma Day

On the occasion of World Trauma Day on October 17, paediatric trauma specialists have raised concerns about safety regulations for children to prevent life-threatening injuries.

Indira Jayakumar, senior consultant, Paediatric ICU, Apollo Hospitals and co-principal investigator of TRIP study from Chennai, said that not taking safety precautions, not anticipating danger, not child-proofing homes, not rushing immediately to a specialised hospital for the appropriate golden hour care can prove costly.

She raised the need for wearing seat belts in vehicles, using helmets for children and avoiding being distracted with mobile phones on the road or driving when tired. “Immediate aid by first responders, bystanders and ambulance teams in the platinum minutes can make a big difference to the outcome,” she said.

One of the key observations in Chennai was underage driving. “We are seeing that many children aged below 18 ride two-wheelers in the city. Some of them ride to tuition classes. They are not formally trained, and so, their reflexes and judgment fail in seconds. There have been instances of children sustaining severe head injuries and landing in ICUs. The morbidity is bad. So, this is a big no and parents should control and be aware,” she said.

In Chennai, Apollo Children’s Hospital, Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, SIMS, Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital and the Institute of Child Health were involved in the study.