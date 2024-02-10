Road accidents and fatalities record a rising trend in T.N.

February 10, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

In Tamil Nadu, a total of 18,074 persons died in 66,841 road accidents that were reported in 2023, an increase from the previous year’s statistics. In 2022, 17,884 fatalities were reported from 64,105 accidents, according to the data from the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB).

A total of 18,129 fatalities were reported from 62,685 accidents in 2019 while 18,392 deaths from 67,279 accidents were recorded in 2018. The Covid-19 pandemic years — 2020 and 2021 — are not considered for analysis purposes by the planners.

In Tamil Nadu, a fatality is reported in every fourth accident and 25% of accidents are turning into fatal accidents.

In terms of total accidents last year, Chennai and Coimbatore cities stand at top positions with 3,642 accidents and contribute to 5.45% each of accidents. In the next level, Chengalpattu has 3,387 accidents (5.07%), Tiruppur has 3,292 (4.93%) and Salem 3,174 (4.75%).

In terms of fatalities, Coimbatore stands first with 1,040 persons killed last year - 5.75% out of the total 18,074 fatalities. Chengalpattu district witnessed 912 persons killed in road accidents (5.05% of total fatalities), Madurai recorded 864 (4.80%), Tiruppur, 861 (4.76%) and Salem 787 (4.35%).

An analysis report of Special Task Force on Road Safety showed that compared to 2022, a few districts have registered better performance in reduction of road accidents, such as Perambalur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu by taking special initiatives. Tirupattur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Salem City and the Nilgiris district have shown a reduction in total number of accidents.

In terms of total accidents, Tirunelveli city, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Tambaram city and Thoothukudi have shown an increasing trend. In terms of fatal accidents, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Madurai city and the Nilgiris have emerged as the top five districts/ cities.

In terms of fatalities, top 5 districts/cities are Kanniyakumari, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Madurai city and the Nilgiris.

In vehicle pattern analysis, most victims are two-wheeler riders and pedestrians. Hence it calls for a concentrated approach from the planning departments to consider safe roads for vulnerable road users. It needs to focus on the top contributing districts to reduce further road accidents in the State and to have a better policy to safeguard the two wheeler riders and pedestrians.