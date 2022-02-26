RO plant opened for police and their families in Tiruvannamalai

To provide safe drinking water to police personnel and their families, a new reverse osmosis (RO) water treatment plant was inaugurated by Z. Annie Vijaya, DIG (Vellore Region), at the District Police Headquarters in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday. Police said the new plant, which cost ₹10 lakh, can treat over 1,000 litres of water every hour. Apart from police personnel and their families, the treated water would also be supplied to visitors and staff of the government offices within the vicinity of the district police office. At present, Tiruvannamalai district has a total of 2,020 police personnel from various wings including crime, law & order, traffic and prohibition, while around 150 families stay in the police quarters. Interestingly, all 45 police stations in the district have had a five-litre-capacity RO plant on their premises for the past few years.

A. Pavan Kumar Reddy, SP, Tiruvannamalai; ADSPs D. Ramesh Babu and S. Raja Kalisuran; and D.V. Kiran Shruthi, ASP, participated in the event.