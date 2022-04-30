RK Nagarra, an exercise to build upon ‘Brand TAKSRA’

This residents’ federation is seeking to unite the streets of RK Nagar through a shared design and a common purpose

Keeping up with the Joneses can probably never get better than this. RK Nagar residents are giving a positive spin to it.

They inhabit a paradoxical state where they flip-flop between competition and cooperation. There are a dozen streets in RK Nagar, Mandaveli, and green-eyed, they compete to be the next TAKSRA, which is the neighbourhood’s flagship street. The most obvious manifestation of this competition is continual efforts by residents to beautify and bring their respective streets on a par with TAKSRA. Ironically though, whenever any street undergoes a beautification exercise, residents of other streets generously pitch in with their time and skills.

“Coopetition” — which brings cooperation and competition together in a delicate balance — best describes the prevailing situation. It played out once again, as recently as the weekend of April 11-12, when First Main Road was the beneficiary of a wall-painting exercise. Residents from all streets of RK Nagar poured into First Main Road and joined the effort to bring its walls alive with art.

“RK Nagarra — which expands to RK Nagar Residents Association — is something of an umbrella group (a federation if you like) that covers a dozen streets. We are trying to replicate the TAKSRA model across RK Nagar, says KL Balasubramanian of TAKSRA.

The larger goal is functional efficiency. And uniformity in physical design seems to provide just the sense of connectedness necessary to achieve it. Motifs run through the wall paintings and installations across streets as they have all been engineered by one organisation, Karam Korpom Foundation which introduces art to shared spaces. The wall-painting drives are a massive community exercise facilitating personal involvement and bonding between residents, as residents get to paint the walls themselves, of course under gimlet-eyed watchfulness of their guides, the Karam Korpom team.

In part to maintain design uniformity and in part to promote a sense of togetherness and a green neighbourhood, RK Nagaraa has started a gardening committee comprising volunteers from all the streets.

“We have a garden activity every Sunday. There is a garden club and on an average, 15 to 20 volunteers join us, and we choose a particular street and start planting trees,” says Balasubramanian

Another exercise aimed at enhancing a sense of connectedness is the assigning of names to streets that are quirky and ring similar to TAKSRA.

To give two examples: FICRA refers to First Cross Residents Association and SIMRA denotes Second Main Road Residents Association.

RK Nagarra is helmed by a working committee constituted by members of various street associations. Similarly, every street committee is run by a working committee. Reportedly, every working committee operates with a flat structure, with this philosophy of governance percolating down from RK Nagarra to all street working committees

VM Vasanthakumar of FICRA points out that besides him, the street association has three core volunteers — Bala Murugan, Kiran Gubtur and Anand Selvaraju. Though each may have specific functional roles, they enjoy equal decision-making powers. “In this system, working committee members are essentially various points of contact.”

“We are seeking to create a people’s movement and not bureaucratic RWAs. Each street should be self-contained to run its own affairs,” says Balasubramanian.

One of the hallmarks of RK Nagarra, according to Balasubramanian, is an awareness of its place in the larger scheme of things, and its relationship with the entities, public and private, that cross paths with it on a regular basis.

He cites an example of how RK Nagarra worked closely with a fibre broadband connection provider to make sure that they did not install more poles than were essential. The association surveyed the needs in every street and arrived at a cap in terms of the poles that can be allowed.