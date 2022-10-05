R.K. Nagar resident arrested for bomb hoax

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 05, 2022 18:41 IST

The special police of the Flower Bazaar station arrested a 34-year-old resident of R.K. Nagar for making a hoax call to the Police Control Room on Wednesday. The accused person, identified as Ravichandran, was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

The police said the Control Room received a bomb threat to the Puratchithalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central Railway Station on Tuesday and the caller said the accused person who placed the bomb was staying in a lodge in Tambaram. Based on the call, the city police alerted the Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), who after more than two hours of search at the railway station, found it to be a hoax.

During interrogation, it was found that the accused was working in a lodge and was thrown out of job for indiscipline.

