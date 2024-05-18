R.K. Nagar, Jeth Nagar residents seek functional police booths

The police booth located at the entrance of R.K. Nagar in Tiruveedhiamman Koil Street, Mandaveli is reportedly under lock and key for over a year.

The residents welfare association of the area has a strong reason to be upset about it. “RK Nagarra Association had funded the establishment of this police booth for the safety of the area,” says K. L. Balasubramanian, an active member of RK Nagarra Association.

For a considerable period of time after its establishment, the booth was active.

“There would be regular police presence; and the police personnel also maintained a proper register. But things have changed in the last one year. The booth is now locked and police personnel are not deployed there, raising concerns among residents. The only thing that provides us with a sense of safety is the presence of CCTV cameras in the street corner and at strategic locations, again installed by the RWA. We have contacted the police officials many a time, and the response from them is always the same — we are short-staffed,” says Balasubramanian.

Residents want the E4 police station to deploy a police personnel at the police booth.

Similar plea

A similar plea has emerged from a resident group in Jeth Nagar.

The police booth in Jeth Nagar has been non-functional for years, say residents.

“A police booth is supposed to address questions of safety over a large jurisdiction. The streets are not bright enough as tree branches obstruct the light, so it is scary to even walk down the streets alone,” says Ravi Nandyala, an active member of Jeth Nagar Residents Association.

Jeth Nagar residents have one consolation. “We are thankful that the CCTVs are functional,” says Ravi.

Poor amenities

At Alwarpet’s West Street, the police booth, though operational since 2019, lacks basic amenities such as proper seating for the personnel on duty.

“This booth came up in 2019, but there is no fan or chairs for the police personnel,” says a resident of Sri Ram Nagar who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Residents of Srinivasa Avenue are happy about the face that beat police personnel regularly visit the facility in their midst.