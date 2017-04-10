R.K. Nagar is my adopted child: Stalin

While campaigning for his party candidate in R.K. Nagar constituency, DMK working president M.K. Stalin said he would treat Marudhu Ganesh as his adopted son and R.K. Nagar his adopted constituency.

“Kolathur is my favourite child. But I will treat R.K. Nagar as my adopted child. I will work hand-in-hand with Marudhu Ganesh since one MLA cannot resolve the problems of the constituency,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said while one of the AIADMK factions led by former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam sought to resurrect late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to garner votes, the rival AIADMK (Amma) camp was fully depending on money.

“One is banking on pinam (body) and the other on panam (money). It is a shame. Even though Jayalalithaa was our political rival and ruled the State like a dictator, we never indulged in personal attack,” he claimed.

Mr. Stalin alleged that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was a benami of jailed AIADMK (Amma) leader Sasikala and the party’s deputy general secretary Mr. T.T.V. Dhinakaran was involved in FERA violation cases and was once arrested under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities (COFEPOSA) Act.